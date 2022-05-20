Tokyo stocks up in morning on dip-buying after Nikkei's plunge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index's plunge the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 309.52 points, or 1.17 percent, from Thursday to 26,712.36. The broader Topix index was up 13.46 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,873.54. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal and precision instrument issues.