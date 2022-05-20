Baseball: Darvish hurls 7 shutout innings for 4th win

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish threw seven shutout innings without issuing a single walk to earn his fourth straight win Thursday as the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. Darvish (4-1) struck out five and allowed six hits, all on singles, as he threw a season-high 108 pitches at Citizens Bank Park. "Having no walks feels the best, better than getting however many strikeouts," said the right-hander, who occasionally fell behind in the count but showed good control with his cutter and slider. "It took a while to crank up, possibly because I was pitching slowly in the bullpen (before the game). I ...