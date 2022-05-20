Main events scheduled for May 23-29

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 23-29: May 23 (Mon) -- U.S. President Joe Biden to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. -- Keidanren chairman to hold press conference. May 24 (Tues) -- Leaders of Japan, Australia, India and the United States to hold "Quad" summit. May 25 (Wed) -- Top court to hand down ruling over right of Japanese people living abroad to vote on Supreme Court justices. May 26 (Thurs) -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling over bribery case involving ex-farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa. May 27 (Fri) -- No major events. May 28 (Sat) -- No major event...