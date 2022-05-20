Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying after Nikkei plunge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday as investors sought battered shares after the Nikkei index plummeted nearly 2 percent the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 336.19 points, or 1.27 percent, from Thursday at 26,739.03. The broader Topix index finished 17.29 points, or 0.93 percent, higher at 1,877.37. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues.