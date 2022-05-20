Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors to launch electric minivehicle in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Friday it will launch a new electric minivehicle co-developed with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. this summer as the two automakers aim to boost their share of the domestic market for popular lightweight cars. Nissan and its partner Mitsubishi Motors jointly developed the new EV, to be sold under their respective brand names, to lower production costs and make a more affordable addition to their lineup of minivehicles, which offer tax advantages to consumers. The minivehicles are unique to the Japanese market, accounting for about 40 percent of autos registered in the country. T...