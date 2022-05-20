URGENT: G-7 mobilizes $19.8 bil. in aid to war-hit Ukraine: statement

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized nations said Friday they have mobilized $19.8 billion this year for war-torn Ukraine and pledged more financial assistance if needed. In a communique issued after a two-day meeting in Germany, the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors said, "We will continue to stand by Ukraine throughout this war and beyond and are prepared to do more as needed." Condemning "Russia's war of aggression," the G-7 underscored its commitment to fully enforcing sanctions on Russia and affirmed the nations remain vigilant against sanctions evasion.