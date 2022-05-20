Biden opens Asia trip, says supply chain vital in S. Korea plant tour

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden kicked off his trip to Asia on Friday with a visit to a Samsung Electronics Co. chip plant in South Korea to highlight the importance of beefing up supply chains. The president met with new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the first time at the site and toured the world's largest chip plant in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, in a show of their commitment to closer cooperation in building a resilient supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the fragility of supply chains, and a global chip crunch led to a shortfall of related consumer prod...