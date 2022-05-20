Baseball: Sasaki rockets Marines past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Throwing as hard as he ever has, Roki Sasaki struck out nine over six innings to win his fifth game of the season as the Lotte Marines beat the SoftBank Hawks 8-1 in the Pacific League on Friday. The 20-year-old right-hander frequently touched 164 kilometers (101.9 miles) per hour at PayPay Dome. And though he often missed badly, Sasaki (5-0) allowed just one run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman. "Because I got so much early run support I was able to just focus on pitching," Sasaki said. "My control wasn't very good, so I ran up my pitch count and wasn't able to go deep into the game....