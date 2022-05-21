APEC ministers meet in Bangkok with post-COVID trade on agenda

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region on Saturday kicked off a two-day meeting in Bangkok, with the promotion of trade and investment in the post-COVID-19 era high on the agenda. The ministers representing 21 economies -- including Japan, the United States and China -- that form the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum gathered in person for the first time in three years, as travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have eased. Maksim Reshetnikov, Russia's economic development minister, is likely to attend the meeting, according to the government of Thailand, the current AP...