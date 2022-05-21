Main events scheduled for June

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June: June 1 (Wed) -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for January-March period to be released by Finance Ministry. June 2 (Thurs) -- No major events. June 3 (Fri) -- First of two-part official Tokyo Olympics film to be released. June 4 (Sat) -- Princess Yuriko, great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, to turn 99. June 5 (Sun) -- No major events. June 6 (Mon) -- Yokohama District Court to hand down ruling over high-profile 2017 fatal road rage case that was sent back to it by a higher court due to illegal procedural issue. June 7 (Tue) -- Pre...