Soccer: Kamada bolsters Japan case with Europa League triumph

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada's inclusion on Friday in Japan's 28-man squad for four June home friendlies is just reward for the role he played in helping German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt secure their second-ever Europa League title. Overlooked for much of the final Asian qualifying round for this year's World Cup, Wednesday's final win over Glasgow Rangers gave Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu a timely reminder of the playmaker's talent half a year before the tournament in Qatar. "There are only two or three Japanese players who are playing at clubs above (the level of) Frankfurt," a jubilant Kamada said after...