URGENT: Japan, U.S., 3 others walk out APEC trade meet in protest of Russia

Representatives of five economies including Japan and the United States walked out of a trade ministers' meeting from the Asia-Pacific region on Saturday, in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Thai government source said. The two-day meeting by 21 economies forming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum opened in Bangkok on Saturday, with the promotion of trade and investment in the post-COVID-19 era high on the agenda. The protest was carried out when Russia's Maksim Reshetnikov, economic development minister, was giving his remarks, according to the source.