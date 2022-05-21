Soccer: Okuno double sends Cerezo past Gamba in Osaka derby

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Okuno bagged a brace as three second-half goals secured Cerezo Osaka a 3-1 comeback derby win at home against Gamba Osaka in the J-League first division on Saturday. The attacking midfielder's towering header handed Cerezo the lead in the 66th minute at Yodoko Sakura Stadium before he sealed the win with a low strike on a counter four minutes into stoppage time. The win moved Cerezo to 20 points, three clear of their local rivals, who entered the game on the back of two straight wins. Cerezo saw plenty of the ball in the first half but fell behind in the 33rd minute after Riki Harakawa...