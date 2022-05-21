Baseball: Wilkerson pitches Tigers past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Aaron Wilkerson won a pitchers' duel against fellow new import Matt Shoemaker as the Hanshin Tigers earned a 2-1 victory on Saturday over the Yomiuri Giants, who dropped out of the Central League's top spot. Wilkerson (3-2) threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. "I had a pretty good mindset coming in, and I wanted to change speeds in the zone. It was a great ballgame," Wilkerson said. "I couldn't have done it without these teammates. They played their butts off all the way to the end." The Giants loss left them second behind the Yakult Swallows, ...