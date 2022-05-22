Baseball: Angels' Ohtani gets 2 hits vs Athletics

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had his first multi-hit game in five games Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a run scored, reaching on a first-inning single at Angel Stadium. He singled again in the sixth and scored the Angels' second run on a bases-loaded walk. The Angels' designated hitter and a regular member of their starting rotation, Ohtani has struggled to produce at the plate in recent weeks. On the mound, however, he has shown his quality in each of his three May starts with a 1.42 ERA for the mon...