Baseball: 41-year-old Wada snaps Hawks' brief losing streak

Former Chicago Cubs lefty Tsuyoshi Wada allowed a run over 5-2/3 innings to help the second-place SoftBank Hawks snap a two-game losing skid in a 3-2 Pacific League win over the Lotte Marines Sunday. The 41-year-old Wada (1-1), the Hawks ace before moving to MLB in 2012, issued a first-inning walk but not another runner until a run scored on back-to-back two-out hits in the sixth at PayPay Dome. "Just as I always do, I went all out from the start. I thought I needed to get through six at least. I'll try harder next time," said Wada, who returned to Japan in 2016 after going 5-5 in two seasons ...