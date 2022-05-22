URGENT: Taiwan not part of Indo-Pacific economic initiative at launch: U.S.
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Taiwan will not be a part of the Indo-Pacific economic framework when the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden launches it next week as a key tool for regional engagement, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday. Whether Taiwan will become a member of the framework, called IPEF, has been drawing attention as the move would likely upset China, which views the island as its own. The framework will be launched on Monday.