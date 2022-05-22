Soccer: Komai winner hands Sapporo 2-1 comeback win at Iwata

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshiaki Komai scored the winner in Consadole Sapporo's 2-1 come-from-behind away win over Jubilo Iwata in the J-League first division on Sunday. The midfielder's 55th-minute header secured a well-earned three points for the visitors at Shizuoka Prefecture's Yamaha Stadium. They move up to eighth on 20 points after netting multiple goals for the first time in six games. Jubilo took the lead when an unmarked Norimichi Yamamoto got on the end of a left corner from 42-year-old Yasuhito Endo in the eighth minute. The defender sliced home while lying on the floor after his initial touch came off a ...