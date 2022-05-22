APEC trade meet ends without joint statement, remains apart on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

A meeting of trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region ended Sunday without issuing a joint statement due to differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Japanese minister said. Japan's trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said the outcome of the two-day meeting in Bangkok, which focused on how to promote economic growth in a post-COVID-19 world, should be reflected in a chairman's statement. "There were big differences when coordinating the wording over Russia among the member economies," Hagiuda said at a press conference. Ministers of 21 nations making up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperati...