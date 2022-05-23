Kishida, Biden to boost alliance amid war in Ukraine, assertive China

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are set to meet Monday in Tokyo, where they are expected to underscore a robust Japan-U.S. alliance in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, China's growing assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. In their first in-person, sit-down meeting, the two leaders are likely to agree to pressure Moscow to stop its aggression in Ukraine and join hands in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision widely seen as a counter to China's increasing clout in the region. Kishida and Biden, who is paying his first visit to Japan...