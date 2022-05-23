Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for Japan economy reopening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday on hopes for the resumption of full-scale economic activities in Japan amid a gradual downward trend in the number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 201.60 points, or 0.75 percent, from Friday to 26,940.63. The broader Topix index was up 13.48 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,890.85. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation and pharmaceutical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 127.88-91 yen compared with 127.87-97 yen in New York and 127.92-94 y...