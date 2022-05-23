Baseball: Ohtani hits 150th home run of combined MLB, NPB career

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani launched the 150th home run of his combined major league and Japanese professional baseball career Sunday in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The two-way superstar led off the first inning with a high fly ball off lefty Cole Irvin (2-2) that soared 135 meters over center field at Angel Stadium. He finished 2-for-5, while Mike Trout added a solo shot in a 3-for-4, two-RBI night, to help Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-1) get the win. The southpaw struck out seven and allowed four hits over 7-1/3 innings for the Angels, who won the final two games ...