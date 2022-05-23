Tokyo stocks higher in morning as eased border controls welcomed
Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Monday morning on hopes for a boost to the economy following the government's decision late last week to further ease border controls with expanded capacity for overseas arrivals. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 132.98 points, or 0.50 percent, from Friday to 26,872.01. The broader Topix index was up 11.30 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,888.67. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, consumer credit and marine transportation issues.