URGENT: G-7 summit in Hiroshima fit to send message of peace: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Tokyo has decided to host a 2023 Group of Seven nations summit in Hiroshima, believing that the city, devastated by the world's first atomic bomb attack, is fit to send a message of peace. The move was backed by U.S. President Joe Biden, who met with Kishida earlier in the day in Tokyo on the second leg of his trip to Asia. Their summit was held against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the growing threat of Moscow resorting to the use of atomic weapons. The decision to host the summit in Hiroshima, which is also Kis...