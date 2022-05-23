Tokyo stocks gain on hopes for eased border controls helping tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday on hopes the Japanese government's decision late last week to ease border controls for overseas arrivals may help tourism-linked sectors. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 262.49 points, or 0.98 percent, from Friday at 27,001.52. The broader Topix index finished 17.20 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 1,894.57.