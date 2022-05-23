URGENT: Japan, U.S. leaders oppose status quo change by force in Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China seas, given an assertive China, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday after a meeting with President Joe Biden. At a joint press conference after the meeting in Tokyo, Kishida said he and Biden affirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, in a veiled counter to Beijing, which views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Biden supported Japan's move to "fundament...