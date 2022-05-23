Japan, U.S. to deepen semiconductor alliance amid supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Monday to deepen cooperation in semiconductor research and development to expand their nations' production capacity and secure a stable supply of strategically important chips amid global shortages. "We were able to reach an agreement on economic security cooperation, including the development of cutting-edge semiconductors," Kishida told a press conference after the meeting. Kishida said both sides confirmed they would coordinate further and hold a ministerial-level meeting of the Japan-U.S. Economic Policy Consultative...