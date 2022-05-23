URGENT: U.S. launches Indo-Pacific economic framework in pushback to China

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday launched an Indo-Pacific economic initiative joined by a dozen countries including Japan, setting the stage for deeper engagement in the fast-growing region where China is expanding its clout. The Indo-Pacific economic framework, or IPEF, is touted by the United States as a "21st-century economic arrangement" that will tackle new challenges ranging from setting standards for the digital economy, ensuring secure supply chains and helping make major investments for clean energy transition.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News