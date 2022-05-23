Gist of statement issued on U.S.-led Indo-Pacific economic framework

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a statement issued by the United States and 12 other countries upon the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity on Monday. IPEF: -- is joined by the United States, Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. -- participants acknowledge that deepening economic engagement among them is crucial for growth, peace and prosperity. -- will focus on four pillars -- trade, supply chains, clean energy and infrastructure, and tax and anti-corruption. -- participants will lau...