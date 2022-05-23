Gist of Japan-U.S. summit talks

The following is the gist of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden held Monday in Tokyo. The two leaders: -- oppose unilateral attempts to change status quo by force in East China Sea, coercive activities in South China Sea -- stress importance of peace, stability across Taiwan Strait -- expressed concern about security agreement between China and Solomon Islands. -- called for more transparency in Beijing's increase in nuclear capabilities. -- condemn Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression in Ukraine -- stress need for global unity in punishi...
