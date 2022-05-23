Soccer: Maeda makes Celtic move permanent from Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda has signed for Celtic on a permanent deal following his loan move to the Scottish giants in January, his J-League club Yokohama F Marinos said Monday. The 24-year-old speedster was the joint top scorer in J1 last year after amassing 23 goals. He was reunited with his former Yokohama manager Ange Postecoglou at Celtic and helped him win the Scottish Premiership in his first season in charge. Maeda bagged eight goals and provided five assists in 22 games for Celtic during his loan spell. The Osaka native started his professional career at J2 Matsumoto Yamaga in 2016 an...