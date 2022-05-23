Tennis: Osaka edged by Anisimova for 1st-round exit at French Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka made a first-round exit at the French Open on Monday after losing 7-5, 6-4 against Amanda Anisimova of the United States. The former world No. 1 fell at the first round of the Roland-Garros for the first time since 2017. She last left a Grand Slam at the same stage in Wimbledon in 2019. On her unfavored clay, the 38th-ranked Osaka struggled with her serves and again bowed out against the 28th-ranked Anisimova, who also beat Osaka in a close contest in the third round of the Australian Open in January. Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam winner, traded two breaks with Anisimova ...