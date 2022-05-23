Japan plastics firm charged over alleged bribes to Vietnam officials

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo-based plastic products manufacturer, its former president and two others were charged Monday with allegedly paying bribes to Vietnamese government officials totaling about 23.6 million yen ($185,000) to avoid large sums of additional taxes and fines. In addition to charging Tenma Corp., Tokyo prosecutors indicted Kaneto Fujino, the company's 69-year-old former president, Tsutomu Hosogoe, 57, the then executive officer and general manager of the corporate planning department, and Haruhiko Yoshida, 51, the president of the company's Vietnamese subsidiary at the time. Tenma had self-repor...