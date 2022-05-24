FOCUS: Businesses rattled by Japan's reluctance to welcome foreign tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese business circles, particularly those in the tourism sector, are unsettled by what appears to be overly cautious government policy toward resuming tourism from abroad as the Asian country's economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Japan is set to further ease COVID-19 border controls by doubling the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 people per day starting in June, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remarks earlier this month that the country will relax restrictions on par with other Group of Seven countries. But such international arrivals do not include tour...