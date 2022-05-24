Tokyo stocks open flat on Wall St. surge, weak U.S. stock futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday as sentiment boosted by an overnight surge on Wall Street was offset by weak U.S. stock futures in after-hours trading. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 5.63 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 26,995.89. The broader Topix index was up 2.20 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,896.77. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service and retail issues, while nonferrous metal and insurance issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 127.79-82 yen compared with 127.86-96 yen in New York and 127.58-59 ...