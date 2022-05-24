Tokyo stocks slightly lower in morning on weak U.S. stock futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Tuesday morning, dragged down by a fall in U.S. stock futures in after-hours trading, although sentiment was supported by an overnight surge on Wall Street. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 138.19 points, or 0.51 percent, from Monday to 26,863.33. The broader Topix index was down 9.10 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,885.47. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, pulp and paper, and land transportation issues.