Tennis: Nishioka no trouble for reigning French Open champ Djokovic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka posed little problem Monday for defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic, who breezed to a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 win in their first-round match at Roland Garros. History was against the world No. 99, whose opponent had never lost in the first round of the tournament. Nishioka nevertheless came out swinging, pushing the Serbian world No. 1 to multiple break points in the opening game. He earned six break point opportunities in the match but could only convert one, while Djokovic broke Nishioka's serve eight times as he wrapped up the match in under two hours. "I think he...