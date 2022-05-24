Japan-U.S. economic dialogue may be held in Hawaii

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States may hold a July meeting of their foreign and economy ministers in Hawaii, a Japanese minister said Tuesday. The possible location was disclosed a day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden said in Tokyo a ministerial-level meeting of the Japan-U.S. Economic Policy Consultative Committee will be held in July. Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's economy, trade and industry minister, said Tuesday in a press conference that he and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo unofficially agreed Hawaii is a suitable hosting candidate. "We are planning t...