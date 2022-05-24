Japan e-commerce giant Rakuten aims to take securities unit public

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. said Tuesday it is preparing to list shares of its online brokerage unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, enabling it to raise capital on its own and boost the group's fintech business. The company said it aims to list Rakuten Securities Inc., which provides online securities trading services, on the Prime Market, the top section of the Tokyo bourse, on a date yet to be decided. Through the initial public offering of the unit, the group company intends to expand what it calls the "Rakuten ecosystem," connecting a wide variety of services, such as e-comm...