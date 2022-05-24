Baseball: Tsutsugo drives in go-ahead run as Pirates beat Rockies

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo drove in the go-ahead run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday. The Japanese slugger's infield single broke a 1-1 tie with two out in the eighth at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, bringing home Ke'Bryan Hayes from third. Tsutsugo grounded a slider from reliever Tyler Kinley (1-1) and just beat the throw to first after the ball bounced high to second baseman Brendan Rodgers. "I'm glad the ball bounced the way it did. My only choice was to run in that situation," Tsutsugo said. "RBIs lead directly to wins for the team, so it's something I really f...