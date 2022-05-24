Tokyo stocks fall on weak U.S. stock futures, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as sentiment was hurt by a sharp drop in U.S. stock futures in after-hours trading, while investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index's two-day rally. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 253.38 points, or 0.94 percent, from Monday at 26,748.14. The broader Topix index finished 16.31 points, or 0.86 percent, lower at 1,878.26. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, pulp and paper, and land transportation issues.