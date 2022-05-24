Japan town recovers most of 46.3 mil. yen mistakenly sent to resident

Newsfrom Japan

A western Japanese town that mistakenly sent 46.3 million yen ($363,000) in COVID-19 relief money to a resident has legally recovered about 43 million yen, or about 90 percent of it, the mayor said Tuesday. The 24-year-old resident, Sho Taguchi, has been arrested for alleged computer fraud after failing to return the money to the town of Abu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, telling his lawyer he had used it all on online casinos overseas. Of the total amount the town has recovered so far, over 35 million yen was returned by a domestic payment processing agent, according to a source familiar with the cas...