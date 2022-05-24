Japan, Australia leaders meet on fringes of Quad to boost ties

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with new Australian leader Anthony Albanese on Tuesday to deepen bilateral ties in a region where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about an assertive China. Fresh out of an election win that made possible Australia's first change of government in nine years, Albanese is in Japan for a summit with his U.S., Japanese and Indian counterparts under the "Quad" framework. Kishida said ahead of his first in-person meeting with Albanese that he wants to develop bilateral ties as "special strategic partners" and jointly realize a free and open I...