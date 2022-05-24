ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app. The move, which entails removal of 437 machines used for domestic flights, is part of efforts to offer contactless services amid the coronavirus pandemic and reduce costs associated with airport check-ins. For those who cannot use the app, the airline will continue to offer in-person check-ins at the airports. Using the carrier’s app, passengers can book and...