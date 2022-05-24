Soccer: Minamino eyes 1st Champions League final appearance by Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

After more than playing his part in Liverpool's two domestic cup runs only to miss both finals, attacker Takumi Minamino is eyeing minutes on the pitch when they take on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League near Paris on Saturday. The 27-year-old would become the first Japanese to play in the final of the European clubs' premier competition as Liverpool aim to secure the cup treble after winning both the League Cup and FA Cup in England this season. "No one from Japan has ever stood on the (Champions League) final's pitch, so I want to do that," said Minamino, whose fine scoring fo...