Baseball: Eagles' Tanaka takes loss against Tigers on Koshien return

The Hanshin Tigers spoiled Masahiro Tanaka's return to the iconic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka on Tuesday as the Central League's bottom club beat the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles 1-0 in the interleague action opener. Former New York Yankee Tanaka (4-3) became a household name in 2006 when he guided Komazawa University Tomakomai High School to a runner-up finish at the national championship at the ballpark. He last pitched at Koshien in 2013 before his move to the majors. The Rakuten right-hander gave up a double in the first and a triple in the fourth to open each inning without giv...