Japan report drops mention of virus as it keeps seeing recovery signs

The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years. "The Japanese economy shows movements of picking up," the Cabinet Office report said in its basic assessment, dropping the words "as the severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus is easing" that had followed the line in last month's report. The change in the expression reflects a shift in Japanese society where "social and economic activities have kept going even amid a resurgence o...