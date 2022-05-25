Nikkei stock index lower in morning on tech fall, yen's firmness

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index was slightly lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by technology shares that tracked an overnight fall in their U.S. counterparts, while some export-oriented issues lost ground after the yen rose to its highest level in about a month against the dollar during New York trading. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 35.06 points, or 0.13 percent, from Tuesday to 26,713.08. The broader Topix index was up 0.07 point, or 0.00 percent, at 1,878.33 On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, air transportation and transportation equipment issues.