Tokyo stocks end slightly lower on weak export-oriented shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks finished slightly lower Wednesday, weighed down by export-oriented issues including automakers that lost ground after the yen rose to its highest level in about a month against the dollar during New York trading. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 70.34 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday at 26,677.80. The broader Topix index finished 1.68 points, or 0.09 percent, lower at 1,876.58. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by farm and fishery, service and transportation equipment issues.