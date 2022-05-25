Japanese fund mulls acquiring Toshiba amid plans to go private

Newsfrom Japan

Public-private investment fund Japan Investment Corp. is considering acquiring Toshiba Corp., sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday, the first domestic entity known to express an interest in taking over the Japanese conglomerate. The move comes after reports earlier this year that U.S. investment fund Bain Capital was mulling a possible acquisition of Toshiba. The Japanese firm has been looking for potential sponsors to take it private amid uncertainties over its future after reform plans to split fell through. A household name in Japan with a nearly 150-year history, Toshiba has bee...